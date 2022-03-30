Coachella to Host Annual Mariachi Festival Saturday

COACHELLA (CNS) – Coachella city officials will host their annual

Mariachi Festival on Saturday.



The festival will be held at Veteran’s Memorial Park from 5-9 p.m. and

will feature live mariachi music, activities such as a mechanical bull ride

and food, according to city spokesperson Risseth Lora.



Groups playing at the festival include Mariachi Coachella LLC, Ballet

Folclorico Sol Del Desierto, Mariachi Tapatio de Los Angeles, Mariachi Las

Colibri and Mariachi Angeles. Traditional folkloric costumes and choreography

will be on full display for guests to enjoy.



“We are so excited to bring this highly anticipated event back where

we can all gather and celebrate the culture and vibrancy of our great city,”

Mayor Steven Hernandez said. “We hope to see our residents and friends from

neighboring cities all in attendance.”



For more information regarding the festival, visit Coachella.org.

