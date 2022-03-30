Man Charged with Murder in Cathedral City Shooting to be Arraigned

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A 29-year-old man accused of shooting a man in Cathedral City is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges Wednesday.

Daniel Morales Jr., of Cathedral City, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting Juan Gonzalez, 48, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office on Monday charged Morales with one count of murder as well as with sentence-enhancing allegations of firing from a vehicle and the crime suspected of being gang-related.

Morales is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio and remains behind bars without bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to Commander Rick Sanchez, police received a report of shots fired at 3:28 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Shifting Sands Trail and Mission Indian Trail.

Police arrived to find Gonzalez lying in the front yard of a residence and suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical aid was provided, but Gonzalez died at the scene, police said.

