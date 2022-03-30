Man Pleads Not Guilty in Cathedral City Shooting

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A 29-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in Cathedral City pleaded not guilty to murder charges Wednesday.

Daniel Morales Jr. of Cathedral City was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing Juan Gonzalez, 48, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

On Monday, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office charged Morales with one count of murder, with sentence-enhancing allegations of firing from a vehicle and the crime suspected of being gang-related.

Morales appeared at the Larson Justice Center on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and was scheduled for a felony settlement conference on April 11.

He remains behind bars without bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to Commander Rick Sanchez, police received a report of shots fired at 3:28 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Shifting Sands Trail and Mission Indian Trail.

Police arrived to find Gonzalez lying in the front yard of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical aid was provided, but Gonzalez died at the scene, police said.

