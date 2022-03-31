2022 Indian Wells Arts Festival

Ceci Partridge

 

The Indian Wells Arts Festival is returning to the Tennis Garden April 1 – 3, 2022.

This in person event features more than 200 artists in one location.

The 18th annual festival opens at 9 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and closes at 4 each evening.

Entrance into the Indian Wells Tennis Garden requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative PCR test.

 

More information and tickets for the art festival can be found by visiting: https://tickets.indianwellsartsfestival.com/e/18th-indian-wells-arts-festival-2022/tickets

COVID protocols can be located at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

