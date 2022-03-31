Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia Awards Luz Gallegos of TODEC Woman of the Year 2022

(SACRAMENTO, CA) – As part of Women’s History Month, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) is proud to recognize Luz Gallegos, Executive Director of TODEC Legal Center, as his 2022 Woman of the Year honoree.

“In celebration of Women’s History Month, we are excited to honor Luz Gallegos as our Woman of the Year. Luz Gallegos is a dynamic force for justice and a humble leader who has dedicated her career to advocating for immigrant rights, civic engagement, and youth leadership development. Luz is a hero with an unmatched energy and work ethic. After all her efforts to mobilize community response and bring COVID-19 resources and relief to our most vulnerable, at-risk during this pandemic, Luz was a clear choice for our 2022 Woman of the Year. Evidence of Luz’s contributions to our community is all around us. With this award, we hope to express our gratitude for all she has done and reinforce our support of Luz as she continues to carry out her mission,” exclaimed Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.

“I am truly humbled for this honor, thank you Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia. As a community organizer we are so concentrated on the grassroots, that sometimes we don’t have time to sit back and celebrate. It is humbling to know that others are paying attention to our work. The work that we do at TODEC is fueled by our love and compassion of our committed team,” said Luz Gallegos.

“It is my goal and commitment to continue to build systems that reflect and address the needs of our vulnerable population. We will continue to encourage and develop young leaders to build the continuity of our movement, porque tambien las mujeres podemos. Vivan todas las mujeres!”

Luz Gallegos was born and raised in the Inland Empire. Luz is a natural leader who began advocating for social justice and organizing as a young child with her family. She marched alongside leaders like Bert Corona, Soledad “Chole” Alatorre, and Cesar E. Chavez. She continues to lead the charge for justice in the Coachella Valley and throughout the Inland Empire.

Luz has dedicated herself to advancing immigrant rights, boosting civic engagement, and ensuring resources are available for farmworker families and other underserved communities. As the Executive Director for TODEC Legal Center, Luz oversees various initiatives, including legal aid, youth development, and strong local, state, and federal policy advocacy programs.

Throughout her career, Luz has mentored hundreds of youth and motivated them to continue their education while never forgetting their roots. She continues to give continuity to her family’s community commitment and legacy with her work at TODEC.