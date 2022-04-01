Areas Closed By El Dorado Fire Reopen

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif —San Bernardino National Forest managers reopened areas closed due to the 2020 El Dorado Fire today. The reopening includes the Thurman Flats Picnic Area and popular trails, such as the San Bernardino Peak and Foresee Creek. Areas outside the burn scar closed due debris flow concerns, such as trails and recreation cabin areas, are also now open.

Visitors are forewarned that they will be entering a burn scar where hazards may persist. Those include falling trees and limbs, loose rocks and ash pits, and trails blocked by debris or with washouts.

Forest staff and the San Gorgonio Wilderness Association, a Forest partner, will continue to address trail work over the summer and into future years. One of the first projects will re-establish the John’s Meadow backcountry camp area, which will be closed to overnight camping in the short term.

Free permits are required for day and overnight trips into the San Gorgonio Wilderness. They can be obtained online on the San Gorgonio Wilderness Association’s website. Recreation passes, such as the Adventure Pass, are required to park at Thurman Flats Picnic Area.

Visitors with questions can call the Mill Creek Ranger Station at 909-382-2882 Thursday through Monday, 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.