Hinako Shibuno Leads Heading Into Weekend at Chevron Championship

Round 2 of the Chevron Championship has wrapped up at Mission Hills Country Club and there’s a shake-up at the top of the leaderboard.
There’s a new leader after day two, Hinako Shibuno fired the low round of the day, 66, to put her ahead of the field heading into the weekend. Shinbuno was dialed in her approach shots, and she credits it to growing confidence in her swing thus far.
“On number one and 10 I had a tap in ready, then that makes me easier to play golf,” she says, “swinging harder (off the tee while making) decent shots and the second shot in the rough, it’s power.”