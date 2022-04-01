Perris Trio Accused of Abusing Turpin Girls Arraigned

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A Perris foster care couple and their adult daughter

accused of abusing two girls rescued from a home they say their parents had

turned into a prison for them and their siblings pleaded not guilty today to

felony charges.

Marcelino Camacho Olguin, 63, Rosa Armida Olguin, 58, and Lennys

Giovanna Olguin, 37, were arrested and charged in November with nearly a dozen

offenses, including child cruelty, false imprisonment and witness intimidation.

Marcelino Olguin was additionally charged with multiple counts of lewd

acts on a child under 14 years old.

The trio were arraigned before Riverside County Superior Court Judge

Sean Crandell, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for June 6 at the

Riverside Hall of Justice.

Marcelino Olguin is free on a $200,000 bond, while Rosa and Lennys

Olguin are each free on $50,000 bail.

According to court papers, two of the girls belonging to David Allen

Turpin and his wife, Louise Ann Turpin, were placed with the foster care

parents and their daughter in 2018, within a few months of their removal from

the Turpin home in the same city.

The Turpin girls were identified only as Jane Does in the criminal

complaint.

It alleges that Marcelino Olguin fixed his attention on the sisters,

while another girl, identified only by the initials “J.P.,” was physically

abused by the defendants, but not sexually assaulted.

The alleged offenses occurred between April 2018 and March 2021.

According to investigators, Marcelino allegedly kissed the victims and

told them not to wear undershirts. There were other alleged acts of

touching the children, whom the defendants also encouraged to fight, according

to court documents.

The Turpin girls were told that if they did not comply with the

defendants’ demands, they would not be able to see their older siblings again,

court papers allege.

The defendants have no documented prior felony convictions.

It is unclear how long they had been designated foster parents in the

county’s dependent care system, which has been under intense scrutiny since the

allegations surfaced, as well as other evidence of mismanagement by the

county’s Child Protective Services Department and Office of the Public

Guardian.

The Board of Supervisors in October hired former U.S. District Judge

Stephen Larson and staff attorneys from his Los Angeles-based law firm to

conduct an investigation of the agencies, which is expected to conclude in May.

An ABC documentary broadcast in November found that life had not

improved much for most of the 13 Turpin siblings after they were removed from

their parents’ residence in January 2018. At the time, their ages ranged from 2

to 29.

The documentary featured District Attorney Mike Hestrin, whose staff

have remained in contact with the Turpin children. Hestrin said multiple

victims were “living in squalor.”

“They’re living in crime-ridden neighborhoods. There’s money for

their education. They can’t access it,” Hestrin said. “This is unimaginable

to me, that we could have the very worst case of child abuse I’ve ever seen,

and then we would then not be able to get it together to give them basic

needs.”

David Turpin, now 59, and Louise Turpin, now 52, were each sentenced

to 25 years to life in state prison in 2019.

The defendants operated what prosecutors and investigators described

as a “house of horrors,” keeping some of the children caged or chained most

times of the day, forcing them to subsist on peanut butter sandwiches and

burritos, making them sleep up to 20 hours daily, and allowing them to shower

only once a year.

The parents also engaged in repeated physical abuse, resulting in

injuries. The conditions were uncovered in January 2018 when one of the Turpin

girls, then-17-year-old Jordan Turpin, escaped through a window and called 911.

