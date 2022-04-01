The Palm Springs International Film Festival to Return in January

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs International Film Festival will
return in-person next January, it was announced today.
The festival will return with the Palm Springs International Film
Awards on Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Screenings will begin
Jan. 6 and run until Jan. 16, according to spokesperson Lauren Peteroy Kelly.
The 2022 festival and film awards were canceled due to the COVID-19
pandemic, with festival organizers instead opting to honor the year’s award
winners on Entertainment Tonight.
The Palm Springs International Film Society, which hosts the event, is
a nonprofit with the stated mission of cultivating and promoting the art
and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness.
