Volunteers Sought for Riverside County Animal Rescue Service

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside County residents able to volunteer their

time and resources helping save animals during wildfires, floods and other

disasters are being asked to consider joining the Riverside Emergency Animal

Rescue System, which starts its next academy Saturday.

The nonprofit REARS is operated by the county’s Department of Animal

Services, which will be holding a daylong orientation and training session for

the team beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Western Riverside County Animal

Shelter, 6851 Van Buren Blvd., according to agency spokesman John Welsh.

Animal Services Commander Josh Sisler said the group is often

instrumental in relieving fire department personnel from the task of taking

care of domesticated animals during a large-scale emergency.

“For more than 15 years, these dedicated volunteers have been an

amazing resource for us during crisis events,” Sisler said. “We are very

fortunate to work with so many generous people.”

He said people regularly come forward to offer assistance with animal

rescues during emergencies, but the department can only call on trained REARS

volunteers to help.

Most of the volunteers are accustomed to handling large animals

because they’re equine enthusiasts, but the program does not mandate that

volunteers have prior experience with livestock to join.

Once volunteers receive their orientation and training, they are

certified to respond to the county’s calls for assistance.

Information on the program and its requirements is available online at

http://www.rcrears.com.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-04-04-2022 12:48