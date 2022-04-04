Ye Withdraws from Coachella, Leaving Headliner Spot Open

INDIO (CNS) – The lineup for the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts

Festival got a shakeup today with news that Ye — the rapper formerly known as

Kanye West — has pulled out of his headlining spot.

The website TMZ broke the news of Ye’s withdrawal, although the reason

for the move was unclear. The Los Angeles Times confirmed the report, also

citing unnamed sources.

Officials with Coachella did not immediately respond to a request for

comment

Ye was expected to be the headliner on April 17 and 24 at the two-

weekend festival. His withdrawal leaves the event with Billie Eilish and Harry

Styles as the remaining headliners.

Travis Scott was also anticipated to appear with Ye, and he is also no

longer planning to attend, TMZ reported. Scott has not appeared at a large-

scale show since 10 people died during his performance at the Astroworld

Festival in Houston as the crowd surged forward toward the stage.

Ye had threatened earlier this year to pull out of Coachella,

demanding that Eilish publicly apologize to Scott, insinuating that she had

insulted Scott when she briefly halted a show in Atlanta because of a fan who

was in distress in the crowd. Ye apparently took it as a reference to the

Astroworld tragedy, although Eilish never mentioned that incident or Scott.

Page Six reported last week that Ye was “going away to get help”

following his social media bashing of ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new

boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson. Ye would up getting briefly suspended from

Instagram for his postings, and his planned appearance at Sunday’s Grammy

Awards in Las Vegas was canceled.

Other acts scheduled to perform at this year’s festival include

rappers Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Baby Keem and Megan Thee Stallion; R&B singers

Daniel Caesar, Giveon and Ari Lennox; singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers and

Maggie Rogers; and dance-music acts Flume and Disclosure.

Swedish House Mafia, the reunited EDM trio, will also perform, along

with film composer Danny Elfman, the Italian rock band Maneskin, and the

regional Mexican group Grupo Firme.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-04-04-2022 10:32