Two Semi-Trucks Crash on I-10 Near Cabazon, Cause Traffic Delays

CABAZON (CNS) – A crash involving two semi-trucks backed up traffic Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near Cabazon.

The crash occurred at around 4:50 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway near Haugen-Lehmann Way when a broken-down semi-truck that had stopped on the roadway was hit by another semi-truck, according to Caltrans.

The crash initially prompted the closure of the number two, three and four lanes, backing up traffic to Fields Road, but lanes have since reopened.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-04-05-2022 10:09