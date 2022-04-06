The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia Added to Coachella Music Festival Lineup

INDIO (CNS) – The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are stepping in for

Kanye West as the headlining performers at the Coachella music festival,

according to media reports.

Variety and TMZ are reporting that the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia

will perform on April 17 and 24 after West, who changed his stage name to Ye,

pulled out of the event earlier this week.

West said he was not going to perform at Coachella if singer Billie

Eilish didn’t apologize to rapper Travis Scott for saying she waits “for

people to be OK until I keep going,” during a concert she stopped to have her

crew help a fan in the crowd in February.

West posted on social media that the comment was directed at Scott in

reference to when nine people died after a crowd rush at his Astroworld

Festival.

“Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the

families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen,”

West wrote in an Instagram post. “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was

happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav

will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I

perform.”

Eilish wrote on West’s Instagram post, “literally never said a thing

about travis. was just helping a fan,” according to a report in The Hill.

Eilish is performing at Coachella on April 16 and 23.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is April 15, 16, 17, 22,

23, and 24 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

