Desert Hot Springs Man Accused of Human Trafficking a Minor

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 31-year-old man accused of human
trafficking and giving fentanyl to a minor, among other crimes, was arrested
and remained jailed today on $1 million bail.
Cody Hansen of Desert Hot Springs was taken into custody at about 6
p.m. Thursday in the 11700 block of Upland Way, according to the Riverside
County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said the investigation began in Cabazon and resulted in
Hansen being booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for a spate of
suspected crimes, including human trafficking of a minor, lewd acts on a minor,
inducing a minor to consume narcotics, production of child pornography and
child abuse.
Anyone with additional information about the case was urged to contact
Investigator Aron Wolfe of the sheriff’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force
at 760-836-1600 or call anonymously at 760-341-STOP (7867) and reference
incident #R220270002.
Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.
CNS-04-08-2022 10:18