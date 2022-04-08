Desert Hot Springs Man Accused of Human Trafficking a Minor

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 31-year-old man accused of human

trafficking and giving fentanyl to a minor, among other crimes, was arrested

and remained jailed today on $1 million bail.

Cody Hansen of Desert Hot Springs was taken into custody at about 6

p.m. Thursday in the 11700 block of Upland Way, according to the Riverside

County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said the investigation began in Cabazon and resulted in

Hansen being booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for a spate of

suspected crimes, including human trafficking of a minor, lewd acts on a minor,

inducing a minor to consume narcotics, production of child pornography and

child abuse.

Anyone with additional information about the case was urged to contact

Investigator Aron Wolfe of the sheriff’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force

at 760-836-1600 or call anonymously at 760-341-STOP (7867) and reference

incident #R220270002.

