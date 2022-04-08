Inside the World of “Get Organized with the Home Edit”

Talking to Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin for Netflix’s “Get Organized with the Home Edit” made me feel that I too can be organized! Like what Drew Barrymore said on the show, Clea and Joanna give people hope!

The dynamic duo returns for season 2 and it’s as fun and informative as ever! Take a look at my interview with Clea and Joanna as they talk about their friendship, handling dramas, and their favorite part of the second season.

“Get Organized with the Home Edit” season 2 is now out on Netflix. To see my complete interview with Clea and Joanna, click here.