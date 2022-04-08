Motion Picture Academy Bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 Years

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Actor Will Smith was banned today from attending

any Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences events — including the Academy

Awards — for 10 years in response to his on-stage smack of comedian Chris Rock

during this year’s Oscar ceremony.

Smith won this year’s best-actor Oscar for his work in “King

Richard,” but the evening was marred when he assaulted Rock on stage at the

Dolby Theatre during the ceremony, in response to the comedian making a joke

about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Academy’s Board of Governors had been considering punishing Smith

by either suspending his membership in the Academy or expelling him from the

organization. But Smith took those options off the table last week by resigning

from the group.

The Academy board met Friday to consider alternative actions, and

emerged with the 10-year ban.

“The board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022,

Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in

person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” Academy

President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a joint statement. “

Rubin and Hudson also apologized in their statement for their response

to the altercation on Oscar night.

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in

the room,” they said. “For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us

to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the

world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

Critics have lashed out at the Academy for allowing Smith to remain in

the Dolby Theatre after attacking Rock during the March 27 event, and

allowing him to take the stage a short time later to accept the best-actor

Oscar and give a drawn-out acceptance speech and tearful apology for his

actions.

Rock was on stage at the Dolby Theatre to present an Oscar when he

made a joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Pinkett Smith suffers

from the hair-loss condition alopecia.

Will Smith walked onto the stage and smacked Rock in the face, then

returned to his seat and twice shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of

your (expletive) mouth.”

In announcing his resignation from the Academy last week, Smith said

he was “heartbroken” by his actions and said he will “fully accept any and

all consequences for my conduct.”

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking,

painful and inexcusable,” he said. “The list of those I have hurt is long and

includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those

in attendance and global audiences at home.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and

winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their

extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who

deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to

the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.

“So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture

Arts and Science, and will accept any further consequences the board deems

appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure

that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

In their joint statement Friday, Rubin and Hudson again blasted

Smith’s behavior, saying the Oscars “were meant to be a celebration of the

many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year,

however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful

behaviors we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.”

They also gave kudos to Rock “for maintaining his composure under

extraordinary circumstances.”

“We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners

for their poise and grace during our telecast,” they wrote. “This action we

are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger

goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust

in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration

for all involved and impacted.”

