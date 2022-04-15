Coachella Festival’s DJ Sets Offered at Local Events Starting Today

COACHELLA (CNS) – With thousands making their way to the first day of
Coachella Music & Art Festival, local venues will borrow a few DJs from the
festival for after-parties beginning today in the Coachella Valley.
Starting around 11 a.m. Friday, SOHO Desert House in La Quinta will
host a plethora of DJs throughout the two weekends including DIPLO, Channel
Tres, Hot Chip, Honey Dijon, Jayda G and others.
At noon, Day Club Palm Springs, the desert’s largest pool party
series, will begin with DJ sets from Kim Petras and Caroline Polachek at The
Hilton Palm Springs. Polachek, will also perform at the festival on Saturday at
7:50 p.m. at the Gobi Stage, while Petras will perform at the festival on
Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Mojave Stage.
Day Club Palm Springs will also have DJ sets from Madeon, TOKiMONSTA,
Dom Dolla and John Summit for the rest of the first weekend followed by Duck
Sauce, Hayden James, Louis the Child, Tchami and VNSSA for the second weekend —
all DJ sets that are also scheduled for the Coachella Music & Art Festival.
On Friday night, Framework will present Rhonda, Queen of the Desert at
10 p.m. with hosts Pablo Vittar and Rebbecca Black, who will be performing
at the festival on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Do LaB Stage. The event will
present DJ sets from Purple Disco Machine, SG Lewis, Jayda G, Gooddollars and
Paradise. Jayda G is set to perform Friday at 3 p.m. followed by Purple Disco
Machine at 4:15 p.m. at the Yuma Stage. The two will then perform at Ross
Aviation in Thermal Airport for the Rhonda event.
Framework will have additional performances from Black Coffee, The
Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou and Sohmi, who will all be performing at the
festival on Saturday, followed by Damian Lazarus and Michael Bibi and others on
Sunday.
Sandwiched in between the two weekends, Goldenvoice will present the
return of Chella, Celebrando la Comunidad, Wednesday night in downtown Indio, a
few blocks away from the Empire Polo Club, where the festival is hosted. Ed
Maverick, who will also perform at the festival on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the
Sonora Stage, will be at the free Chella event on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
