Check Out the Telescopes at Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – Residents can check out telescopes — much like

they would a book — starting today at the Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory.

Joining more than 400 other libraries nationwide, Rancho Mirage is the

first library in Riverside County to offer portable, user-friendly

telescopes to patrons through the Library Telescope Program. With more than 30

telescopes available, some will be allocated to local educators to share with

their students.

The Orion Starblast 4.5” Astro Reflector tabletop telescopes are

available at the Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory, with a gear bag that

includes a red light flashlight, a constellation guide, a simplified telescope

user manual and spare batteries.

To check out the 13-pound telescopes, patrons must be 18 or older with

a library card and review the telescope loan policy. Once ready to check

one out, the library clerk will give a brief overview of telescope’s components

and demonstrate how to carry it correctly.

But be careful not to damage it. Replacement costs for a telescope

total $450, which includes items like the telescope, eyepiece, case/equipment

bag, red flashlight, constellation guide and modification hardware. Costs will

be charged to the patron’s account if items are damaged, lost, stolen or not

returned in seven days after the seven-day check-out period.

The program was made possible through a grant by the Smaby Family

Foundation.