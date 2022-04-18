Coachella Festival Brings More Arrests, Citations

INDIO (CNS) – The return of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

after a two-year hiatus also came with an increase in arrest numbers during

the first weekend of the event, authorities said today.

According to statistics released by the Indio Police Department, there

was a 13% increase in arrests and a 41% increase in citations compared to

the first weekend of 2019’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. The

festival was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police reported a total of 112 arrests, the majority of them for

public intoxication. A total of 72 citations were issued, mostly for unlawful

use of a handicap-parking placard.

Other arrests made throughout the weekend included 15 for alleged use

of false identification, three for possession of drugs for sale and nine for

various property crimes. There were also 18 citations issued for people parking

in a handicap parking spot.

But police reported no major concert-related criminal activity.

The music festival will be repeated next weekend, beginning Friday.

Indio police urged anyone who sees suspicious activity to contact the

Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers line at 760-341-STOP (7867), or call 911 in

emergencies.

