Indio Police Officer Struck By Fleeing Vehicle Near Coachella Festival

INDIO (CNS) – An Indio police officer was hospitalized in stable

condition today after being struck by a fleeing suspect vehicle down the street

from the site of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

It happened at about 10:46 p.m. Saturday at Calle Conejo and Avenue 48

when the officer attempted to stop the driver for not following traffic

controls put in place for the festival, according to the Indio Police

Department.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Indio police chased the suspect vehicle westbound on Avenue 48 and

then northbound on Jefferson Street, authorities said. When the suspect merged

onto westbound Interstate 10, the California Highway Patrol took over the

pursuit.

The chase continued until the suspect was stopped and arrested at the

intersection of Monterey Avenue and Varner Road in the unincorporated community

of Thousand Palms, police said.

Authorities did not release the suspect’s identity and said the

investigation was ongoing.

Festival traffic was delayed eastbound on Avenue 48 between Hjorth and

Monroe streets until about 3 a.m. Sunday.

