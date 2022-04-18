Indio Police Officer Struck By Fleeing Vehicle Near Coachella Festival

INDIO (CNS) – An Indio police officer was hospitalized in stable
condition today after being struck by a fleeing suspect vehicle down the street
from the site of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.
It happened at about 10:46 p.m. Saturday at Calle Conejo and Avenue 48
when the officer attempted to stop the driver for not following traffic
controls put in place for the festival, according to the Indio Police
Department.
The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Indio police chased the suspect vehicle westbound on Avenue 48 and
then northbound on Jefferson Street, authorities said. When the suspect merged
onto westbound Interstate 10, the California Highway Patrol took over the
pursuit.
The chase continued until the suspect was stopped and arrested at the
intersection of Monterey Avenue and Varner Road in the unincorporated community
of Thousand Palms, police said.
Authorities did not release the suspect’s identity and said the
investigation was ongoing.
Festival traffic was delayed eastbound on Avenue 48 between Hjorth and
Monroe streets until about 3 a.m. Sunday.
