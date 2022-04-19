1 Motorist Killed, Truck Driver Critically Injured in Fiery Cabazon Collision

CABAZON (CNS) – One person was killed and another was critically

injured today in a fiery crash involving a big rig and a pickup truck on

eastbound Interstate 10 in Cabazon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, shortly before 2 a.m., the

driver of a Toyota Tundra pickup heading east drifted off the roadway for

unknown reasons and struck a series of sand-filled barricades along the right

shoulder just west of the Main Street off-ramp.

The pickup eventually rolled over, coming to a stop on the freeway,

with no lights on, according to the CHP. Moments later, the pickup was struck

by an eastbound Kenworth big rig hauling a shipping container.

CHP officials said the big rig driver attempted to swerve to avoid the

overturned pickup, but struck the vehicle at about 55 to 60 mph.

Both vehicles immediately burst into flames.

The driver of the Kenworth truck — described as a 63-year-old Arizona

man — was able to jump from the burning tractor while it was still moving.

He was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in critical condition, according

to the CHP.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra was unable to get out of the burning

vehicle, and died at the scene. He was described only as a male, whose age and

residence were unknown.

The entire eastbound freeway was closed as crews responded to the

crash. A single lane was opened a short time later, but the rest of the roadway

remained closed until about 6:15 a.m.

CHP officials said that due to the fiery nature of the crash, it was

unclear if the drivers were wearing seatbelts. The cause of the crash remained

under investigation, but drugs and/or alcohol have not been ruled out.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-04-19-2022 10:06