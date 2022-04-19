California State Tax Deadline Extended One Day, April 19, Due To Technical Issue

The California Franchise Tax Board announced that the deadline to submit tax payments is being extended to Tuesday, April 19 at midnight because of a service disruption to Web Pay.

“For a period of time yesterday, the California Franchise tax board was not able to process payments, so they gave a 24 hour extension to file,” explained Jason Schnieder, a certified public accountant from Palm Desert. “ The extension only applies to payments, and all IRS deadlines for payments and extensions were still on April 18.”

Scnieder said there were reports of payments not being processed or doubled due to the glitch.

The board has not said what caused the technical issue.

The agency says residents who didn’t file their tax returns will get an automatic extension to October 17th, but that extension does not apply to tax payments.

– With reports from the Associated Press