Charges Likely Against Man Who Allegedly Struck Indio Cop With Vehicle

INDIO (CNS) – Felony charges might be filed tomorrow against a 32-year-

old Orange County man suspected of assaulting an Indio police officer and

leading law enforcement on a brief chase that began near the site of the

Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

Michael Anthony Berber of Fountain Valley was arrested and booked into

the Benoit Detention Center in Indio on Saturday on suspicion of assault on

a peace officer, felony evading and second-degree robbery.

Berber is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, and jail records

indicate that his arraignment window will be Wednesday, if the Riverside County

District Attorney’s Office decides to file charges.

According to the Indio Police Department, at about 10:45 p.m.

Saturday, the suspect was driving in the area of Avenue 48 and Calle Conejo,

just a few blocks north of the Empire Polo Club, where the music festival is

being held, when he allegedly ignored traffic controls, prompting a patrolman

to try to detain him.

Berber disregarded the officer’s orders and struck him with his

vehicle while fleeing the location, police alleged.

“The suspect fled westbound on Avenue 48 and then northbound on

Jefferson Street, while being pursued by Indio police,” according to an agency

statement. “Once the suspect merged onto westbound Interstate 10, California

Highway Patrol took control of the vehicle pursuit with the assistance of Indio

PD.”

Berber stopped a short time later at the intersection of Monterrey

Avenue and Varner Road in neighboring Thousand Palms, according to police.

He was taken into custody without further incident and was not injured.

The officer allegedly struck by the suspect was treated at a hospital

for non-life-threatening injuries and sent home, where he’s expected to make a

fully recovery, according to officials.

Background information on Berber was not available, including the

basis for the robbery allegation.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-04-19-2022 14:59