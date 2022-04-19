Uber, Lyft Drops Mask Requirement For Passengers And Drivers

The two biggest app-based ride share companies dropped their mask requirements for all drivers and passengers starting Tuesday, April 19.

Uber and Lyft announced that facial coverings are no longer mandatory in their vehicles.

Uber officials emailed their app subscribers and said they revised their policy despite

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s extension of the public transit mask mandate.

The announcement came a day after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for planes, trains, buses and other public transport.

-With reports from NBC News