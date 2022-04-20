OC Man Charged with Hitting Indio Cop with Pickup, Fleeing from Police

INDIO (CNS) – A 32-year-old Orange County man accused of hitting an

Indio police officer with his pickup and leading police on a brief chase that

began near the Coachella Music & Arts Festival was charged today with assault

with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and other offenses.

Michael Anthony Berber of Fountain Valley was arrested and booked into

the Benoit Detention Center in Indio on Saturday following the alleged

attack in the area of Avenue 48 and Calle Conejo.

Along with the assault count, Berber is charged with kidnapping,

felony evading and misdemeanor allegations of resisting arrest and fleeing from

a law enforcement officer. He’s also charged separately in connection with a

robbery last June.

Berber is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail and was slated to make

his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center

in Indio.

According to the Indio Police Department, at about 10:45 p.m.

Saturday, the defendant was driving a few blocks north of the Empire Polo Club,

where the annual music festival is being held, when he allegedly ignored

traffic controls, prompting a patrolman to try to detain him.

Berber disregarded the officer’s orders, and according to the criminal

complaint, he allegedly grabbed the lawman, identified as Officer Viktor

Custic, and briefly held him, resulting in the kidnapping charge.

In the ensuing struggle, the defendant allegedly struck Custic with

his 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, according to court papers.

“The suspect fled westbound on Avenue 48 and then northbound on

Jefferson Street, while being pursued by Indio police,” according to an agency

statement. “Once the suspect merged onto westbound Interstate 10, the

California Highway Patrol took control of the vehicle pursuit with the

assistance of Indio PD.”

Berber stopped a short time later at the intersection of Monterrey

Avenue and Varner Road in neighboring Thousand Palms, where he was taken into

custody without further incident, according to police.

He was not injured.

Custic was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and

sent home, where he’s expected to make a full recovery, according to

authorities.

Berber has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

However, court records show there has been an active warrant for his arrest

since December tied to a second-degree robbery, about which no details were

available.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-04-20-2022 12:56