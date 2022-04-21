Runaway 12-Year-Old Girl Found

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A 12-year-old girl who left her Cathedral City

home Tuesday night and was declared missing has been found and returned safely

home today.

Bailey Jean Prashaw went missing around 7 p.m. Tuesday after she and

her parents got into an argument.

Her parents contacted her friends and tried unsuccessfully to locate her.

When Bailey failed to return home, they filed a runaway juvenile

report. Cathedral City Police Department officers responded to their Rio Vista

neighborhood at 3:34 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday, authorities reported that the girl had been returned home

safely, but provided no further details.

