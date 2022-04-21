Runaway 12-Year-Old Girl Found

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A 12-year-old girl who left her Cathedral City
home Tuesday night and was declared missing has been found and returned safely
home today.
Bailey Jean Prashaw went missing around 7 p.m. Tuesday after she and
her parents got into an argument.
Her parents contacted her friends and tried unsuccessfully to locate her.
When Bailey failed to return home, they filed a runaway juvenile
report. Cathedral City Police Department officers responded to their Rio Vista
neighborhood at 3:34 p.m. on Wednesday.
On Thursday, authorities reported that the girl had been returned home
safely, but provided no further details.
