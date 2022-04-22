Adult Struck by a Golf Ball Transported to Trauma Center

LA QUINTA (CNS) – A person was hit in the head by a golf ball today at
or near a La Quinta golf course and taken to a hospital.
The incident was reported at 3:23 p.m. in the 55900 block of PGA
Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Traumatic Injury: rpt@3:23 p.m. 55900blk. PGA Blvd. in La Quinta. One adult was struck by a golf ball and suffered a moderate to severe head injury. The patient was transported to an area trauma center by Mercy Air. #PGAIC pic.twitter.com/7FTNbdKv2J
— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) April 23, 2022
Mercy Air transported the patient, described only as an adult, to a
trauma center with a moderate to severe head injury.
