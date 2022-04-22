Adult Struck by a Golf Ball Transported to Trauma Center

City News Service

LA QUINTA (CNS) – A person was hit in the head by a golf ball today at
or near a La Quinta golf course and taken to a hospital.

The incident was reported at 3:23 p.m. in the 55900 block of PGA
Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Mercy Air transported the patient, described only as an adult, to a
trauma center with a moderate to severe head injury.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-04-22-2022 17:26

