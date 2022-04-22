Craig Robinson Talks to Manny the Movie Guy for “The Bad Guys”

Manny The Movie Guy

Based on the popular children’s books series by Aaron Blabey, “The Bad Guys” is about a group of criminals pretending to be good to be bad.  The criminals are namely Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), and Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson).

I sat down with Robinson to talk about his character, his interest in making the film, his favorite disquise, and what he hopes for viewers to get after watching “The Bad Guys.”

“The Bad Guys” from Universal/Dreamworks arrives in theaters on April 22nd.

To see more of “The Bad Guys” interview, click here.

