Coachella Festival Shuttle Drivers Taken to Hospitals for Food Poisoning

INDIO (CNS) – Food poisoning sent at least two dozen shuttle drivers

for the Coachella Music & Arts Festival to hospitals today.

Shortly after midnight, the Riverside County Fire Department received

several reports about sub-contracted shuttle drivers feeling ill after eating

food from a caterer unaffiliated with the festival.

Shuttle drivers reported feeling nauseous and vomiting. Riverside

County Paramedic Units shuttle buses, and American Medical Response transported

shuttle drivers to hospitals throughout the Coachella Valley.

Those who took ill are now reported to be in stable condition.

The fire department entered a Unified Command with the Indio Police

Department and Goldenvoice Productions to mitigate the incident.

“Our public safety agencies and event organizers constantly train for

incidents like this so we are prepared to respond to triage and treat

patients and transport as soon as possible,” said Division Chief Bryan White,

who acted as the incident commander.

No festival attendees reported food poisoning, according to White.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-04-25-2022 12:44