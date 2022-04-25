Desert Regional Medical Center Nurses to Picket Over Alleged Under-Staffing

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Registered nurses will stand outside Desert
Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs Wednesday to raise awareness about what
they claim to be chronic under-staffing and high turnover rates at the Tenet
Healthcare-owned hospital.
Beyond Palm Springs, registered nurses at eight other Tenet hospitals
in California are organizing informational pickets or taking other similar
public actions — in Joshua Tree, Los Alamitos, Manteca, Modesto, San Luis
Obispo, San Ramon, Templeton and Turlock, according to California Nurses
Association/National Nurses United, which represents about 3,700 RNs at the
facilities.
“For the past two years, Tenet Healthcare has failed to prepare for
the pandemic, prioritizing its profits over its responsibility to provide safe
patient care,” Laura Bruce, a registered nurse at Desert Regional Medical
Center in Palm Springs, said in a statement released by the union.
Officials with Tenet Healthcare Corp. — a multinational healthcare
services company based in Dallas that operates 65 hospitals and over 450
healthcare facilities — did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Desert Regional Medical Center has lost 137 nurses since the pandemic
started, according to the union, which claims a high percentage of nurses who
were hired between 2019 and 2021 quit due to unsustainable workplace
conditions.
The unions also accuse Tenet hospitals of mishandling rest and meal
breaks and opting to pay nurses penalty pay to sacrifice their breaks instead
of hiring more nurses.
Intensive care unit nurses had assignments of up to four patients,
when the state’s safe staffing ratios laws state they should have a maximum of
two patients, according to union representatives, who also said telemetry unit
nurses had assignments of up to six patients when they should have a maximum of
four.
Registered nurses are demanding that Tenet hospitals hire more nurses,
Bruce said.
“We demand that Tenet comply with state hospital staffing laws by
taking immediate action to retain and recruit the staff we need to provide
quality care. They have the resources,” Bruce said.
