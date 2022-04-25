Man Charged With Fatally Shooting Shopper During Cabazon Mall Robbery

BANNING (CNS) – A young man accused of gunning down a 66-year-old

shopper at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets in Cabazon during an attempted

holdup was charged today with murder and other offenses.

Reginald Charles Trice, 18, of Victorville was arrested Thursday

following a nearly monthlong investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s

Department into the slaying of Michael Moser of Palm Springs.

Along with murder, Trice is charged with attempted robbery and

sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

He’s being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside

and was slated to make his initial court appearance Monday afternoon at the

Banning Justice Center.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Ramirez, the defendant allegedly

confronted Moser shortly before 7 p.m. on March 24 on the mall property, in the

48600 block of Seminole Drive.

Ramirez said that Moser was shot at least once, prompting calls to

911, after which deputies and paramedics converged on the location.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim was pronounced

dead at the scene.

It was unclear why Moser was targeted, and investigators did not

disclose whether he put up a struggle during the robbery.

There was no sign of the shooter when deputies reached the mall.

However, Ramirez said that over the ensuing weeks, detectives developed leads

pointing to Trice as the alleged assailant. A warrant was obtained and served

at his residence in the 15500 block of Morada Road Thursday morning, according

to the sheriff’s spokesman.

The defendant was taken into custody without incident.

Trice has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-04-25-2022 11:29