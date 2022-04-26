Probe Continues into Apparent Food Poisoning of Coachella Fest Drivers

INDIO (CNS) – An investigation was continuing today into the source of

an apparent food-poisoning outbreak that sent more than 40 shuttle drivers

for the Coachella Music & Arts Festival to hospitals, but so far the problem is

not believed to have sickened any actual festival-goers.

Authorities said the Riverside County Fire Department responded

shortly after midnight Monday morning to several reports of sub-contracted

shuttle drivers feeling ill after eating dinner catered for the shuttle

drivers.

The drivers reported various symptoms including stomach cramps,

dizziness, nausea and diarrhea. Riverside County Paramedic Units, shuttle buses

and American Medical Response took shuttle drivers to hospitals throughout the

Coachella Valley, according to the county fire department.

Investigators with the Riverside County departments of public and

environmental health were working together to determine how many were affected

and what caused drivers to become ill.

“This could involve hundreds of interviews, but it is important to

gather as much information as possible so that we can determine what happened

and try to prevent it from happening again,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of

Riverside County Public Health.

Health officials urged anyone who attended the catered dinner to call

a public health representative for an interview at 951-358-5107, whether they

felt ill or not.

Public Health officials said the affected drivers were recovering, and

it did not appear that any attendees at Coachella were impacted. But

according to the Riverside University Health System, it is possible that people

who live outside of the county were impacted and sought medical care from a

hospital or medical provider in another jurisdiction.

