Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since March 11

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in Riverside County dropped today to its lowest amount since March 11,

decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $5.705.

The average price has dropped eight of the past 10 days, decreasing

3.2 cents, including six-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from

the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 1.8 cents less than one week ago and 26.1 cents

lower than one month ago but $1.73 more than one year ago.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-04-27-2022 02:37