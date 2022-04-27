Closing Arguments Set in Trial of Woman Accused of Trying to Kill Mom, Sister

INDIO (CNS) – Closing arguments are expected to begin today in the

trial of a Palm Desert woman accused of trying to beat her sister to death and

attempting run over her mother during an altercation.

The defense rested Tuesday in the case of Erin Leah Richey, 43, who is

charged with two counts each of attempted murder, assault and animal

cruelty, as well as one count of auto theft, arson and being in possession of

an explosive device in connection with the 2018 attack in the 77500 block of

Mountain View Avenue.

After more than two weeks of testimony, the defense called its final

witnesses Tuesday, after which the prosecution completed its rebuttal

testimony, at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Dean Benjamini scheduled closing

arguments for Wednesday morning.

Richey, who is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the Smith

Correctional Facility in Banning, could face life in prison if convicted.

According to sheriff’s investigators, on Dec. 15, 2018, she struck her

sister, whose identity was not released, on the head with a mallet

“numerous times” and also attempted to slash her with a knife during an

unspecified confrontation.

The defendant then took one of the victim’s vehicles, and as she was

speeding away, attempted to run over her mother, also not identified, who owned

the property where Richey was staying in a trailer, investigators allege.

The sister was hospitalized with non-life-threatening head injuries,

according to sheriff’s officials. Their mother was not hurt.

Richey was arrested later that same day while driving along Avenida

Caballeros in Palm Springs.

The arson charge stems from an attack reported two days earlier in the

77330 block of Missouri Drive in Palm Desert, where Richey allegedly set

fire to a carport, causing burn injuries to a woman residing at the location,

according to testimony from a 2020 preliminary hearing.

The animal abuse charges were filed because the defendant allegedly

set her cat, Mabel, on fire and sprayed ant and roach killer into her mother’s

dog’s eyes before throwing the pooch over an 8-foot wall, according to

prosecutors.

Court records show Richey has prior convictions for assault and

driving under the influence, both misdemeanors.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-04-27-2022 01:14