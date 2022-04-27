Clydesdales Return to El Paseo Ahead of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return

to Palm Desert today after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iconic draught horses make an appearance in the Coachella Valley

every year ahead of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival hosted in Indio.

The festival — headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke

Combs — is also set to make a return after two years this weekend. It has

been canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, El Paseo Shopping District will welcome the Clydesdales as they

unload and hitch at 1 p.m. behind the Daily Grill — a modern, casual chain

that serves American food and has a full bar — in Palm Desert.

The horses will then trot down EL Paseo at 2 p.m., making beer

deliveries to the restaurants along the path. Anyone can get a sight of the

event while having lunch at one of the various restaurant patios or standing by

the route.

A Dalmatian “coach dog” will accompany the eight-horse hitch and red

Budweiser beer wagon to protect the horses and guard the beer.

