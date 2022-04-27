Clydesdales Return to El Paseo Ahead of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival

City News Service

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return
to Palm Desert today after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iconic draught horses make an appearance in the Coachella Valley
every year ahead of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival hosted in Indio.

The festival — headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke
Combs — is also set to make a return after two years this weekend. It has
been canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, El Paseo Shopping District will welcome the Clydesdales as they
unload and hitch at 1 p.m. behind the Daily Grill — a modern, casual chain
that serves American food and has a full bar — in Palm Desert.

The horses will then trot down EL Paseo at 2 p.m., making beer
deliveries to the restaurants along the path. Anyone can get a sight of the
event while having lunch at one of the various restaurant patios or standing by
the route.

A Dalmatian “coach dog” will accompany the eight-horse hitch and red
Budweiser beer wagon to protect the horses and guard the beer.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-04-27-2022 01:17

