Fire Burns Through Rubbish, Green Waste Piles in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Fire chewed through piles of rubbish in

Desert Hot Springs today, but no structures were damaged and no injuries were

reported.

The fire was reported at 1:33 p.m. along Beacon Way and 20th Avenue.

Responding crews encountered a fire burning in a roughly 50-foot-by-50-foot

area, with flames consuming green waste and rubbish, in piles 10 to 15 feet

high, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews requested additional ground resources to assist with water

supply. The Cathedral City Fire Department sent one engine to the scene to

assist county fire crews.

The fire was declared contained at 4:12 p.m., according to the

Riverside County Fire Department.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-04-26-2022 16:37