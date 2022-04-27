Officers Seek Witnesses For Palm Springs Late-Night Shooting

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities sought the public’s help today to

investigate a late night shooting in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Police Department officers responded to reports of

gunshots on the 1500 block of East San Rafael Drive at around 11:05 p.m. on

Tuesday.

Officers spoke to a female victim who claims she saw the gunshots

coming from a white vehicle as she was driving down the same street.

There was no injuries reported according to the police department.

Evidence was located at the scene, but officers have not found any suspects.

Authorities ask that anyone who witnessed this incident reach

Detective Escallada at 760-341-7867.

