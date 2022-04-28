College of the Desert to Award Scholarships to Students Impacted by Racism

INDIO (CNS) – The College of the Desert Foundation is awarding $20,000

in scholarships to students today in an effort to support students who were

impacted by racism in March and February.

“In February, the college held virtual events and during those

virtual events, there were racial comments shared by community members,” said

College of the Desert Public Information Officer Nicholas Robles. “And so that

led to the event being ended early.”

In March, a local news station shared a story on its Facebook page

about the Black Student Success Center at College of the Desert. The post

received various racist comments, according to Robles.

College of the Desert will award 20 students who were affected by the

incidents in February and March with $1,000 each on Thursday at 7 p.m. in

response to the events of external racism.

“We will not tolerate discriminatory behavior on our campuses or at

college events,” said College Superintendent/President Martha Garcia, Ed.D.

“We support all our students, faculty and staff, and we are dedicated to

providing a safe, open and welcoming environment for everyone to learn and

work.”

A Faculty & Staff of Color Caucus Meet & Greet will be hosted by

College of the Desert at the Indio College of the Desert campus, where faculty,

staff and students of color can engage, form supportive relationships and

foster a sense of community.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-04-28-2022 14:15