Landscaping Truck Overturns on I-10 Off-Ramp

INDIO (CNS) – A landscaping truck carrying about 26,000 pounds

overturned on an off-ramp from Interstate 10 in Indio today.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the eastbound I-10 off-ramp

at Jefferson Street at around 9 a.m. Tuesday and closed the ramp to remove

the vehicle at around 10 a.m.

A man exited the big rig soon after officers arrived on the scene, but

no injuries were reported, the CHP said.

