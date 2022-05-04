Firstbank And Acrisure Arena Announce Presenting Partnership

Following a community event today at FirstBank's Palm Desert branch near Monterey Rd. and Highway 111, Acrisure Arena, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and FirstBank officially announced a multi-year relationship that names FirstBank as the official bank partner for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the 32nd AHL team debuting in Fall 2022 and the affiliate of the NHL Seattle Kraken and Acrisure Arena, the world-class venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley. The community event featured music, food, Firebirds merchandise, hockey shooting pad for kids, as well as a raffle for a special VIP hard hat tour of the new arena.

“We believe in doing what’s right for our community, and a big part of that is supporting organizations and initiatives that drive economic growth, create jobs and continue making the Coachella Valley a vibrant place to live, work and play,” said Jake Wuest, FirstBank’s Palm Desert Market President. “We’re confident that’s what Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds will ultimately do for the greater Palm Springs area as one of the most anticipated indoor event venues and AHL hockey teams in Southern California. To say we’re thrilled to be an Official Bank Partner and witness the start of something great would be an understatement.”

As an official presenting partner of Acrisure Arena, FirstBank, one of the largest privately held banks in the nation with a focus on “banking for good,” will receive branding integrations throughout the arena for all events, in-ice logo placement, LED ring exposure on the arena floor, as well as pre-game experiences such as player appearances, meet & greets, and more.

“FirstBank is one of the most respected banks of the southwest and they’ve been a longtime staple in the Coachella Valley. We’re excited to welcome them as one of Acrisure Arena’s presenting partners and officially join these two great institutions together,” said Steve Fraser, president of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

FirstBank will hold the primary deposit relationship and operating accounts for Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The banking relationship will include all treasury management and corporate banking services for the Arena, the AHL hockey team, and advanced ticketing deposits for events.

FirstBank operates more than 100 locations throughout the southwest, including four locations in the Coachella Valley. The company was recently voted “Best Bank” and “Best Mortgage Lender” by the Desert Sun.

The agreements were negotiated in collaboration between FirstBank and Oak View Group, the exclusive multimedia rightsholder for Acrisure Arena.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $80 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com . MEMBER FDIC

About Acrisure Arena

America’s hottest music festival destination is finally getting the world-class arena it deserves. Opening in December 2022, the Acrisure Arena will provide the greater Palm Springs area of Southern California with a premiere 11,000+ seat venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for hockey and concerts, the new arena will provide top-tier hospitality, artist amenities, and all of the benefits of a modern music and sports venue. In addition, the facility will serve as the new home of the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.

Instagram, The Acrisure Arena is a $250+ million project that is being 100% privately funded through outstanding partners Oak View Group, Seattle Kraken, and Live Nation. Learn more at AcrisureArena.com and follow Acrisure Arena on Facebook Twitter , and LinkedIn

About the Coachella Valley Firebirds