Power Outage Affects More Thank 1,700 SCE Customers in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – More than 1,700 Southern California Edison

customers lost power today in Cathedral City due to an apparently downed power

line, but most had electrical service restored within an hour.

The outage was reported in the area of Monte Vista Road, where SCE

crews responded after 2 p.m. to determine the cause and restore service.

By shortly after 3 p.m., power had been restored to more than 1,300

customers.

“In general, the crews who go there to repair immediately assess the

situation and determine which parts of the power are safe to restore at the

moment while they investigate the cause and the current situation,” according

to Jeffrey Monford with Edison.

Monford said it appeared that a wire was knocked down in the area, but

the case was still under investigation. Crews were still working late

Tuesday afternoon to restore power to the remaining 360 affected customers.

CNS-05-03-2022 17:28