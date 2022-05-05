CHC Chair Ruiz to Visit US-Mexico Border to Learn About Migratory Challenges for LGBTQI Migrants

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36) will join the Council for Global Equity and Members of Congress for a trip to the US-Mexico border to learn about the migration challenges for LGBTQI people attempting to access the U.S. asylum system. Prior to the trip, Dr. Ruiz issued the following statement:

“As we work to fix our broken immigration system, improve border efficiency, and restore asylum at our borders, we must take a humanitarian approach and proactively protect all vulnerable populations lawfully seeking asylum in our country. The LGBTQI community is one of the most vulnerable to face persecution, violence, and abuse in their home countries, throughout their journey to our borders, and in detention centers. As a trained humanitarian, I am going to assess their vulnerabilities and help provide humanitarian protections that are consistent with our American laws and their human rights.”