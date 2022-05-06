Indio’s City Council Unanimously Approves Nearly $1 Million Funding

City News Service

INDIO (CNS) – The Indio City Council is investing nearly $1 million on
improvements to the community, it was announced today.

On Wednesday, the Indio City Council unanimously approved the use of
$956,008.97 — $875,000 from Community Development Block Grant Funds (CDBG) and
$81,008.97 from Supplemental Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act
(CDBG-CV). The funds will support local organizations that respond to basic
needs and other community-supported purposes.

“We are glad to be able to allocate theses CDBG funds to places that
need it most,” said Mayor Waymond Fermon. “We took a step back with this
year’s process to really learn what worked and what did not, and we know this
money will go to good use.”

CDBG will provide $641,000 to the City Public Infrastructure
Improvements to reconstruct two specific neighborhoods in need of significant
physical improvements, according to a statement from the city of Indio.

It will also allocate $35,000 to the Inland Fair Housing and Mediation
Board for landlord/tenant mediation and fair housing services, along with
$24,000 into Indio Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels Program and $175,000 into
Administration for grant management, staffing and operating expenses.

The funds from CDBG-CV will assist Martha’s Village and Kithcen for
comprehensive homeless services, the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission for
overnight shelter services, and FIND Food Bank for food distribution and
outreach with around $27,000 each. The funding aims to expand local efforts to
mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual CDBG funds come through the designation of Indio as an
Entitlement Community.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-05-06-2022 16:51

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions