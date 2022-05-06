Indio’s City Council Unanimously Approves Nearly $1 Million Funding

INDIO (CNS) – The Indio City Council is investing nearly $1 million on

improvements to the community, it was announced today.

On Wednesday, the Indio City Council unanimously approved the use of

$956,008.97 — $875,000 from Community Development Block Grant Funds (CDBG) and

$81,008.97 from Supplemental Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act

(CDBG-CV). The funds will support local organizations that respond to basic

needs and other community-supported purposes.

“We are glad to be able to allocate theses CDBG funds to places that

need it most,” said Mayor Waymond Fermon. “We took a step back with this

year’s process to really learn what worked and what did not, and we know this

money will go to good use.”

CDBG will provide $641,000 to the City Public Infrastructure

Improvements to reconstruct two specific neighborhoods in need of significant

physical improvements, according to a statement from the city of Indio.

It will also allocate $35,000 to the Inland Fair Housing and Mediation

Board for landlord/tenant mediation and fair housing services, along with

$24,000 into Indio Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels Program and $175,000 into

Administration for grant management, staffing and operating expenses.

The funds from CDBG-CV will assist Martha’s Village and Kithcen for

comprehensive homeless services, the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission for

overnight shelter services, and FIND Food Bank for food distribution and

outreach with around $27,000 each. The funding aims to expand local efforts to

mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual CDBG funds come through the designation of Indio as an

Entitlement Community.

