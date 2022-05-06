Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Running Again After 2-Hour Shut Down

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway was shut down for

about two hours today due to a mechanical issue, and while nobody was

injured or stranded on the tram, an unknown number of people were stuck at the

top of the mountain during the service suspension.

Tramway spokesman Greg Purdy told The Desert Sun the issue happened at

1:24 p.m. as one of the cars was docking into the Valley Station at the

bottom of Mount San Jacinto. The tram was halted while crews investigated the

issue.

The tramway was up and running again at about 3:45 p.m.

No one was on the tram car when the system shut down, but Purdy told

the paper “hundreds of people” were stuck at the top of the mountain awaiting

a ride back.

He told The Desert Sun the tram would continue running until 9:30 p.m.

to ensure everyone is brought back down the mountain, saying it would take

about 10 trips.

The cause of the issue was still under investigation.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-05-06-2022 17:23