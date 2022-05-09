Morongo Casino Hosts Job Fairs Throughout May

CABAZON (CNS) – The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon will host a

series of job recruitment fairs this month, beginning next week, continuing

its months-long effort to fill more than 200 positions.

The first hiring event is scheduled for May 17, followed by additional

fairs on May 24 and 31. The May 17 and 31 events are slated from 10 a.m. to

noon, while the May 24 career fair will be from noon to 2 p.m., and all are in

the resort’s Grand Ballroom.

“Morongo is experiencing consistent growth and a steady need for team

members who can provide world-class resort experiences for our guests,”

resort Chief Operating Officer Richard St. Jean said. “Whether someone has

casino experience or wants to work in celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani’s new

Marketplace food hall, we’ll always have a place for team members willing to go

above and beyond.”

Officials said a variety of slots remain unfilled, including cashiers,

custodians, room attendants and security guards.

The Marketplace opened last week, and the resort is still in need of

cooks, servers and hosts to staff the food court, which features international

menus designed by Viviani, who hosted a welcoming session for prospective hires

last month.

Officials said same-day offers and the potential for $1,000 sign-on

bonuses will be available to qualifying candidates.

St. Jean noted that the resort “offers competitive wages and

benefits,” including medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-

time team members and dependents. Jobs additionally feature 401K retirement

plans and vacation time.

Prospects can see listings and upload their resumes ahead of time at

http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment.

Similar recruitment drives were held in February, March and April, as

well as on multiple occasions between last July and December.

