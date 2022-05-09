Natural Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – A natural gas leak at the Indio Towne Center prompted

evacuation orders today, but there were no reports of any injuries.

The leak from a ruptured gas line was reported around 1 p.m. at the

shopping center on Jackson Street north of the 10 Freeway.

According to Cal Fire, the line of unknown size was ruptured by a

construction crew. Three businesses in the area were evacuated while Southern

California Gas Co. crews worked to repair the ruptured line.

By 2:45 p.m., the evacuation ended for two of the businesses, but a

third remained closed. SoCalGas officials could not be reached for immediate

comment.

