`Desert X 2021 – The Film’ Will Be Shown in Competition in Italy

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – “Desert X 2021 – The Film” — a documentary and

film catalog for audiences to enjoy and understand the recent Desert X

exhibition in the Coachella Valley — will be shown in competition at the

Riviera International Film Festival in Italy today.

The film, directed by Dylan Robertson and produced by Zoe Lukov, will

be shown on Wednesday and Friday in the festival’s documentary section for

films that address environmental themes and ideas.

“We are honored that the film has been chosen to be part of the

Festival’s Official Selection and will be recognized in a global context

alongside such prestigious filmmakers,” said Desert X President, Susan Davis.

“The work being done by the participating artists and the ideas and

conversations provoked by the exhibition and the film are both urgent and

vital. This recognition will expand that dialogue to a wider international

audience.”

The film documents the creation of Desert X’s 2021 exhibition. It was

released in October 2021 with premiere screenings at the Rancho Mirage

Amphitheater and the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

Desert X’s 2021 exhibition included commissioned works from various

artists — from eight countries — to pose questions about the past while

imagining the possibilities of the future. The artists were invited to explore

the Coachella Valley’s desert as a place and idea through their art works.

The commissioned works from artists that were located throughout

cities in the Coachella Valley and featured in the film include:

-Zahrah Alghamdi, “What Lies Behind the Walls,” in Desert Hot Springs

-“Women’s Qualities,” by Ghada Amer, in Rancho Mirage

-“Finding Home in My Own Flesh,” by Felipe Baeza in Palm Springs

-“The Wishing Well,” by Serge Attukwei Clottey in Palm Springs

-“Never Forget,” by Nicholas Gelanin in Palm Springs

-“ParaPivot,” by Alicja Kwade in Sky Valley

-“Frequencies,” by Oscar Murillo in Indio

-“The Art of Taming Horses,” by Christopher Myers in Palm Springs

-“The Passenger,” by Eduardo Sarabia in Cathedral City

-“Because You Know Ultimately We Will Band A Militia,” by Xaviera

Simmons in Palm Springs

-“Jackrabbit Homestead,” by Kim Stringfellow in Palm Desert

-“Tamanrasset,” by Vivian Suter in Palm Springs

The film takes viewers inside the artists’ studios around the world

and speaks directly to the Native American Land Back movement, climate change

and water rights, histories of feminism, and the urgent issues facing Black

lives.

“We had the opportunity to go into the artists studios and hear

directly about their processes and practices in their words,” said Lukov,

“and then go deeper, gaining an understanding of the issues addressed by each

artists’ respective works and ultimately to realize our commonalities despite

geographic and/or sociopolitical divides.”

Desert X has attracted over 1.25 million to exhibitions since 2017.

The next exhibition will open on March 4, 2023, at sites across the Coachella

Valley.

