Sheriff’s Department In Search For Suspect In Palm Desert Community

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies were surrounding a home in a Palm Desert community near Ronald Reagan Elementary School just before 4:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Deputies were in search for a suspect in the area of Country Club and Tamarisk Row in the Brenna at Capri neighborhood.

A sedan with its trunk open was left right outside of the gated community.

At one point, residents in the neighborhood were asked to evacuate their homes.

The area is no longer surrounded, but the investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 5:35 p.m.

One suspect is now in custody.

Investigators say this started as a traffic stop at Monterey and A-Street. Deputies were trying to stop a suspect wanted on a felony warrant.

There was a brief pursuit which ended on Country Club and Tamarisk Row. The suspect then ditched his car and ran.

Shortly after deputies found the suspect.

Deputies have been at work to clear the scene.