Six Shadow Hills HS Student Athletes Sign College Letters of Intent

On Thursday, May 12th at Shadow Hills high school, six student-athletes signed their college letters of intent. After they graduate high school later this month, all six will be going on to a four-year university to continue their academic and athletic careers.

Natalie Hamilton is attending Cal Poly Pomona to play soccer and says that she has anticipated this moment for a long time.

“I’m excited to actually finally sign with the school I’m going to be playing with. It’s something I’ve always been looking forward to since I was a freshman.”

Such a huge accomplishment for these athletes, congratulations and best of luck!