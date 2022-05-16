Fire Chars a Quarter-Acre in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Riverside County firefighters worked about

an hour tonight stop a quarter-acre brush fire in Desert Hot Springs.

The fire was reported at 9:45 p.m. in the 17400 block of Angelus

Vista, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fuels were moderate to heavy with wind gusts to 30 mph, according to

fire officials.

At 10:56 p.m., officials reported the fire was contained by a ring of

cleared vegetation and that firefighters would remain on the scene to make sure

all hot spots were out.

No injuries or structure damage were reported. The cause of the fire

was not immediately known.

