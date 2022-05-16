Fire Chars a Quarter-Acre in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Riverside County firefighters worked about
an hour tonight stop a quarter-acre brush fire in Desert Hot Springs.
The fire was reported at 9:45 p.m. in the 17400 block of Angelus
Vista, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Fuels were moderate to heavy with wind gusts to 30 mph, according to
fire officials.
At 10:56 p.m., officials reported the fire was contained by a ring of
cleared vegetation and that firefighters would remain on the scene to make sure
all hot spots were out.
No injuries or structure damage were reported. The cause of the fire
was not immediately known.
